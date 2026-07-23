51-year-old man seriously wounded in suspected West Bank stabbing

A 51-year-old man was seriously wounded in a stabbing near a farm in the West Bank on Thursday afternoon.
Magen David Adom medics and paramedics were treating him at the scene. The incident occurred while a fire was burning at Havat Avraham near Alon Moreh.
Two Palestinians were neutralized at the scene, and a helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the wounded man.
MDA said the report was received by its emergency hotline at 12:17 p.m.
“Medics and paramedics, together with an IDF medical team, are providing treatment at the scene to a 51-year-old man in serious condition,” MDA said. “Two Palestinians were neutralized at the scene.”