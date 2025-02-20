As IDF withdraws from Lebanon, Israelis in the North await a safe return home

Israel’s northern communities have been evacuated since the start of the Gaza war, when Hezbollah began firing rockets at civilian areas. Homes were heavily damaged, acres of farmland were set on fire, and—worst of all—30 Israelis lost their lives due to Hezbollah’s hostilities.

"I'm not feeling safe," said Ofer Moskovitz Poshko, a displaced citizen of Misgav Am. "Most people are not feeling safe because nobody knows what will happen. Now, the army has left Lebanon. So people, I think, will wait to see what happens at the border."

He added, "You can see on the other side, all the Lebanese are coming home. We're not coming home yet."

