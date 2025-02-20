As IDF withdraws from Lebanon, Israelis in the North await a safe return home

Israel’s northern communities have been evacuated since the start of the Gaza war, when Hezbollah began firing rockets at civilian areas. Homes were heavily damaged, acres of farmland were set on fire, and—worst of all—30 Israelis lost their lives due to Hezbollah’s hostilities.
Now, the residents of Kibbutz Misgav Am share their thoughts on returning home.
"I'm not feeling safe," said Ofer Moskovitz Poshko, a displaced citizen of Misgav Am. "Most people are not feeling safe because nobody knows what will happen. Now, the army has left Lebanon. So people, I think, will wait to see what happens at the border."
He added, "You can see on the other side, all the Lebanese are coming home. We're not coming home yet."
Another resident, Daniel Malik, shared: "The ceasefire with Lebanon is not ideal. It doesn't give us the full meaning of peace. And I still have my concerns. But I believe things will not be as they were before. We have our concerns, and we hope the army will be here with a greater presence and much more power."
Despite suffering devastating losses, the community of Misgav Am remains hopeful. In true Israeli resilience, Kibbutz Misgav Am is eager to return to a life of normalcy.
Watch the full video: