Major breakthrough in 30-year cold case murder, police say

A significant breakthrough has been made in the investigation of a decades-old murder case, police confirmed Saturday, following new information uncovered in recent days.

The development, which could potentially solve the 30-year-old mystery, has led police to place a sweeping gag order on the case. Details of the progress cannot be disclosed publicly at this stage.

1 View gallery Lahav 433 headquarters in Lod ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The investigation is being handled as a criminal homicide case by the Israel Police’s elite Lahav 433 unit, specifically by its National Unit for Serious and International Crime Investigations.