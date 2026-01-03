Major breakthrough in 30-year cold case murder, police say

A significant breakthrough has been made in the investigation of a decades-old murder case, police confirmed Saturday, following new information uncovered in recent days.
The development, which could potentially solve the 30-year-old mystery, has led police to place a sweeping gag order on the case. Details of the progress cannot be disclosed publicly at this stage.
The investigation is being handled as a criminal homicide case by the Israel Police’s elite Lahav 433 unit, specifically by its National Unit for Serious and International Crime Investigations.
The gag order, currently in effect until January 25, prohibits publication of any details related to the investigation or any identifying information about individuals connected to the case.