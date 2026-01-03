Major breakthrough in 30-year cold case murder, police say

Investigators uncover new evidence in decades-old homicide probe; gag order in place as Lahav 433 unit pursues possible resolution

, |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel Police
murder
A significant breakthrough has been made in the investigation of a decades-old murder case, police confirmed Saturday, following new information uncovered in recent days.
The development, which could potentially solve the 30-year-old mystery, has led police to place a sweeping gag order on the case. Details of the progress cannot be disclosed publicly at this stage.
1 View gallery
בניין להב 433בניין להב 433
Lahav 433 headquarters in Lod
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
The investigation is being handled as a criminal homicide case by the Israel Police’s elite Lahav 433 unit, specifically by its National Unit for Serious and International Crime Investigations.
The gag order, currently in effect until January 25, prohibits publication of any details related to the investigation or any identifying information about individuals connected to the case.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""