Yamam commander to participate in annual torch lighting ceremony in disguise

Yamam commander "H." is to light a torch in the annual Independence Day ceremony while his identity will be protected.

The commander of Israel's National Counter Terror Unit - Yamam - has been chosen to actively take part in the ceremony as a unanimous commemoration of the Israel Police and Border Police.

Due to the special unit's security regulations, the face of H. must remain secret. In order to ensure his anonymity on the widely broadcasted event, the commander will light the torch equipped with a wig, hat, and sunglasses. This is said to be the first time anyone so honored, will be disguised.

H. was described as "a bold officer with many accomplishments". He participated in "life endangering operations to protect national security and peace of its citizens," the committee who selected him said.

"The complex missions of the unit relies on the quality of its members, who act out of dedication," the committee said of the Yamam.

Culture Minister Chili Tropper, who officially named H. as one of the honored participants, praised the Yamam for their bravery and devotion during the recent tensions.

"In the days when Israel is dealing with terror, and the security forces, led by the Yamam, work day and night to protect the citizens of Israel, no one is more worthy than the Yamam commander to light a torch on Israel's Independence Day, Tropper said. "Thank you H. and thanks to soldiers of the Yamam, soldiers of the Border Police, and Israel Police officers," he said.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised Tropper's choice to honor the police forces across the board.

"In the last week all Israelis had witnessed the sacrifice, dedication, and bravery of the police forces and soldiers".