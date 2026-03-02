US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait; one pilot reportedly ejected safely

A U.S. F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait, according to videos circulating on social media, as Iran claimed it had shot down the aircraft amid escalating regional fighting.
Footage shared online shows an F-15 spiraling downward in slow motion with flames visible near the rear of the aircraft before it crashes. It was not immediately clear whether the jet belonged to the United States or Israel.
Iran claimed Monday it had downed the fighter jet as the war involving the United States-backed Israel entered a third day, raising fears of a broader regional conflict. There were also unconfirmed reports suggesting the crash may have been the result of friendly fire.
Videos appear to show at least one pilot ejecting from the aircraft. Multiple media reports said two pilots ejected safely, though their condition has not been officially confirmed.
News agency AFP reported smoke rising near the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait around the same time, though it was not immediately clear whether the incidents were connected.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military, U.S. Central Command or the Pentagon on the circumstances of the crash. Israel has also not issued a statement.