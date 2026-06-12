Tel Aviv Pride returns with political edge under specter of war

Tel Aviv’s Pride Parade returned Friday in its full format after years of scaled-back celebrations and cancellations, drawing thousands of people into the streets for a celebration of love, equality and freedom.

Tel Aviv’s Pride Parade returned Friday in its full format after years of scaled-back celebrations and cancellations, drawing thousands of people into the streets for a celebration of love, equality and freedom.

Tel Aviv’s Pride Parade returned Friday in its full format after years of scaled-back celebrations and cancellations, drawing thousands of people into the streets for a celebration of love, equality and freedom.