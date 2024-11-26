Fact vs. fiction: The truth about Israel’s humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel has been accused by the United Nations and other international so-called human rights organizations of purposefully withholding humanitarian aid and starving the Gazan population.

And the International Criminal Court has even gone so far as to issue arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—saying they have committed, among other things, the war crime of using starvation as a method of warfare.

This is, of course, false.

ISRAEL UAE RELATIONS ( ILTV )

Anyone who has been truly following the war this past year knows this is a ridiculous accusation. Just how ridiculous?

Well, let’s take a look at the numbers:

Since the start of the war, Israel, through COGAT, which is the Israeli government body responsible for coordinating and facilitating humanitarian aid for Gaza, has facilitated the entry of over 2.2 billion pounds of humanitarian aid.

That is over 1 million tons of aid to Gaza on 57,545 massive trucks.

And food—Israel has facilitated over 872,000 tons of food on over 40,000 trucks into Gaza and over 50,000 tons of water. It also supplies water through water lines and water pumping facilities.

It has also brought in over 27,000 tons of medical aid on over 2,700 trucks and has vaccinated Gaza's civilian population against disease.

Does that sound like genocide? Does that sound like purposeful starvation? When in the history of warfare has a country provided humanitarian aid and medical services to its enemy?

But the UN alone has cried out famine and genocide countless times.

As have the useful idiots on the streets of Western cities.

They, of course, completely ignore the fact that Israel sends in the trucks, the food, the aid, only to have Hamas hijack them once they make their way into Gaza. Recently, 98 aid trucks were hijacked and the goods stolen. By who? The UN refuses to say.

UNRWA and the UN have proven to be incompetent and unable to even properly deliver aid to Gazan civilians—their main job. So they place the blame on Israel. It’s an easy out.

But the numbers speak for themselves. The accusations against Israel—ludicrous.

And I’ll add—how much aid are the hostages receiving? There are still 101 hostages being held in Gaza. How much food is being delivered to them? How much medical care are they receiving? Which international organization is looking out for them?