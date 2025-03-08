Israeli tourist gang raped in India; companion killed in brutal attack

Indian media reported Saturday that an Israeli tourist and the owner of a local guesthouse were victims of a gang rape by three attackers near the village of Sanapur in the southern state of Karnataka on Thursday. The two women were traveling with three other tourists when the attackers threw the men into a canal before assaulting them.
Two of the men were injured but managed to swim to safety, while the third drowned. His body was recovered Saturday morning.
Local police said two suspects have been arrested, and a manhunt is underway for a third. “He will be apprehended soon,” a police representative said. The suspects are accused of gang rape, extortion, and attempted murder.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The incident occurred in the evening as the group—including an Israeli woman, an Indian woman, two Americans, and an Indian tourist—were stargazing and playing guitars by the canal. According to the women's complaint, a group of men arrived on motorcycles, initially asking where they could buy fuel before demanding money. When the tourists refused, the attackers assaulted them, threw the men into the canal, and raped the women.
According to reports, the two women were hospitalized and examined at a government medical facility. Police stated that the two arrested suspects confessed to the rape and admitted to drinking alcohol at a bar before the attack.