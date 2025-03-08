Israeli tourist gang raped in India; companion killed in brutal attack

media reported Saturday that an Israeli tourist and the owner of a local guesthouse were victims of a gang rape by three attackers near the village of Sanapur in the southern state of Karnataka on Thursday. The two women were traveling with three other tourists when the attackers threw the men into a canal before assaulting them.

Two of the men were injured but managed to swim to safety, while the third drowned. His body was recovered Saturday morning.

Local police said two suspects have been arrested, and a manhunt is underway for a third. “He will be apprehended soon,” a police representative said. The suspects are accused of gang rape, extortion, and attempted murder.

