Watch: Undercover police agent cracks cross-country crime rings; dozens arrested

Police said Sunday that a yearlong undercover operation led by the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District resulted in 57 weapons, drug and forged document deals and the incrimination of more than 60 suspects, including alleged gang leaders in the northern city of Hadera.

Police said the case, dubbed “Border Crossing,” centered on an undercover operative identified as Agent 301-24.

Israeli police conduct overnight raids across multiple districts as part of a yearlong undercover operation that led to dozens of arrests in a weapons and drug-trafficking probe, Sunday ( Video: Israel Police )

During overnight and early morning hours, detectives from the district’s central unit carried out coordinated raids on dozens of locations with officers from multiple police districts, undercover units, Border Police forces and Israel Prison Service special units.

Police described the operation as unusual in scope because it spanned several districts and targeted criminal networks engaged in the nationwide trafficking of weapons and drugs.

3 View gallery Israeli police conduct overnight raids across multiple districts as part of a yearlong undercover operation that led to dozens of arrests in a weapons and drug-trafficking probe, Sunday ( Photo: Israel Police )

The undercover agent, a civilian working under a criminal cover identity, was activated in December of last year. He conducted numerous incriminating transactions involving weapons and narcotics and collected substantial evidence related to serious violent offenses, including kidnapping and shootings.