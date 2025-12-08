Watch: Undercover police agent cracks cross-country crime rings; dozens arrested

Police said Sunday that a yearlong undercover operation led by the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District resulted in 57 weapons, drug and forged document deals and the incrimination of more than 60 suspects, including alleged gang leaders in the northern city of Hadera.
Police said the case, dubbed “Border Crossing,” centered on an undercover operative identified as Agent 301-24.
During overnight and early morning hours, detectives from the district’s central unit carried out coordinated raids on dozens of locations with officers from multiple police districts, undercover units, Border Police forces and Israel Prison Service special units.
Police described the operation as unusual in scope because it spanned several districts and targeted criminal networks engaged in the nationwide trafficking of weapons and drugs.
The undercover agent, a civilian working under a criminal cover identity, was activated in December of last year. He conducted numerous incriminating transactions involving weapons and narcotics and collected substantial evidence related to serious violent offenses, including kidnapping and shootings.
In addition to the dozens of suspects arrested, police said the operation also exposed individuals operating from inside prisons who continued to run criminal networks outside. “This is a large-scale case with a direct impact on the national crime landscape,” police said, adding that the operation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.