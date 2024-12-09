'In 14 months, Netanyahu managed to wipe out Iran's 45-year master plan'

As the Iranian regime grapples with the fallout of the Assad regime's collapse in Syria, an Iranian political analyst has offered a blunt assessment of what many in the Middle East and beyond have observed: the steady dismantling of Iran's so-called "Axis of Resistance" under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Through calculated and sustained military operations, Netanyahu has directed the IDF to deliver crippling blows to Iran's regional network.
These efforts have undermined Hamas in Gaza, inflicted severe damage on Hezbollah—long considered Tehran's most significant regional ally—and targeted Iranian interests in Syria and Yemen, including crushing blows to Iranian-backed Houthi forces.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Iranian political commentator Bardia Garshasbi captured these developments in a viral post, summing up Netanyahu's achievements with sharp rhetoric.
"His appearance and stance resemble a leader who, in just 14 months, has overturned a 45-year, multibillion-dollar scheme of madness and [extremist ideology], who has humiliated the powerful, multitrillion-dollar Palestinian cartel," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
In the same post, Garshasbi criticized U.S. Democratic administrations, praising Netanyahu for having "poisoned the den of Uncle Obama and Aunt Kamala’s mafia," a reference to prominent Democratic leaders.
The analyst concluded his post by claiming Netanyahu "now stands by the roadside, ready to laugh in their faces," accompanied by a photo of the Israeli leader from August 2022 posing confidently near his armored Skoda Superb.