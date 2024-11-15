Islamic Jihad posts new video of hostage Sasha Trufanov

The Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza on Friday posted a new video of hostage Sacha trufanov held since his abduction last October. The video came two days after an earlier clip was released, as part of the PIJ's psychological warfare.
Trufanov is seen near a picture of Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker and leader of the Shas Party Aryeh Deri. His family has not yet approved publication of the video or its contents.
In the earlier clip released on Wednesday Sasha addresses his family and talks about the difficulty of the long time in captivity.
"A year that I have been here in captivity, a year in which there is a shortage of food and water, no electricity. Now even basic hygiene products, such as soap and shampoo, have run out. I have a skin problem that did not exist before because of this situation. I want to remind the citizens of Israel, every time you eat something or drink something, remember us hostages, we don't have this opportunity to enjoy the food and water you eat or drink," he said.
He speaks of himself as a "prisoner" and also referred to the suffering of the citizens in Gaza. "When you make it difficult for them, you also make it difficult for us," he said.
