Islamic Jihad posts new video of hostage Sasha Trufanov

Trufanov's family has not yet approved publication of video which is part of the PIJ psychological terror campaign; Sasha recites words provided to him by his captors; clip comes days after an earlier video is released where he refers to himself as a prisoner

Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Psychological terrorism
Gaza
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Alex (Sasha) Trufanov
Islamic Jihad
The Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza on Friday posted a new video of hostage Sacha trufanov held since his abduction last October. The video came two days after an earlier clip was released, as part of the PIJ's psychological warfare.
Trufanov is seen near a picture of Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker and leader of the Shas Party Aryeh Deri. His family has not yet approved publication of the video or its contents.
In the earlier clip released on Wednesday Sasha addresses his family and talks about the difficulty of the long time in captivity.
2 View gallery
אות חיים מסשה טרופנוב שפרסם הג׳יהאד האסלאמיאות חיים מסשה טרופנוב שפרסם הג׳יהאד האסלאמי
Hostage Sasha Trufanov in a PIJ video clip released Wednesday
2 View gallery
התייחסות של בני משפחתו של אלכס סשה טרופנוב לסרטון שלו משבי החמאסהתייחסות של בני משפחתו של אלכס סשה טרופנוב לסרטון שלו משבי החמאס
Yelena Trifanov, Sapir Cohen and Irena Tati
"A year that I have been here in captivity, a year in which there is a shortage of food and water, no electricity. Now even basic hygiene products, such as soap and shampoo, have run out. I have a skin problem that did not exist before because of this situation. I want to remind the citizens of Israel, every time you eat something or drink something, remember us hostages, we don't have this opportunity to enjoy the food and water you eat or drink," he said.
Sign of life from hostage Sasha Trufanov in PIJ clip
He speaks of himself as a "prisoner" and also referred to the suffering of the citizens in Gaza. "When you make it difficult for them, you also make it difficult for us," he said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""