Islamic Jihad posts new video of hostage Sasha Trufanov

The Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza on Friday posted a new video of hostage Sacha trufanov held since his abduction last October. The video came two days after an earlier clip was released, as part of the PIJ's psychological warfare.

Trufanov is seen near a picture of Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker and leader of the Shas Party Aryeh Deri. His family has not yet approved publication of the video or its contents.

