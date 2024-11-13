Terrorists release new video of hostage Sasha Trufanov after his 2nd birthday in captivity

Islamic Jihad published released on Wednesday a several-minute video of hostage Sasha Trufanov , who has been held captive in Gaza for 404 days. Trufanov marked his 29th birthday this week, he second birthday he has spent in captivity. The family has not yet approved making the video and the things said in it public.
On May 28, and also two days later, the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip released videos of Trupanov from captivity. Sasha, who has Russian citizenship, was abducted on October 7 along with his mother Yelena, his grandmother Irena Tati, and his friend Sapir Cohen from the family home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. The three women were released in the hostage deal at the end of November, after 54 and 55 days in captivity. Sasha's father, Vitali, was massacred by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Sasha and his friend Sapir, who were visiting the kibbutz at the time of the surprise attack, were abducted to Gaza along with their mother Yelena and grandmother Irena Tati. In the last message he sent to his friends before he was kidnapped, Trofanov wrote: "It's a shame I came to visit the kibbutz this weekend with Sapir."
From what Trufanov says in the video released on Wednesday, more than 13 months after the October 7, 2023 massacre, it is clear that it was filmed recently, although it is not certain exactly what day. Trofanov's upper body is all that is seen in the video.
On Tuesday, the hostage's mother, Yelena, was interviewed by Ynet. In a special interview to mark her son's second birthday in captivity, she said that "all the efforts until now have not brought any results." Yelena Trufanov said that she hopes another deal will be struck under the radar. "When there is too much talk, it's a deal that won't happen," she said.
Yelena said that her son is "a smart, good and beautiful guy, as any mother would say. We are all waiting for him to come back already. What keeps me going is faith, prayers and support from the people I meet on the street. They tell me 'our hearts are with you', we pray and remember the support."
