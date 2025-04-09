Israeli lawmakers receive threatening letters with a suspicious substance

Severl lawmakers on Wednesday reported receiving threatening letters at their homes containing a suspicious substance. The substance was found to be harmless but the police launched an investigation and imposed a gag order on details of its probe.

The letters were thought to have been sent by a group calling itself "Israeli Avengers," that had sent threats to members of the coalition last year.

The letters then contained personal information, including the addresses and ID numbers of coalition members, as well as the names and ID numbers of their family members. The police launched an investigation that also involved Shin Bet.

The letter, titled "The Israeli Avengers – Vengeance is Mine," read: "We are inspired by the Jewish Avengers. The organization was established last summer by a group of Israelis from various places. None of us are direct victims or have family members who were victims, nor do we claim to represent them.

"We formed the organization to exact a price and harm individual terrorists or groups that have carried out attacks against Israelis. Until October 7, we did not see a reason to act against coalition members. Unfortunately, we were proven wrong. We will personally act against the current coalition members—your names will not be forgotten," the letter said.