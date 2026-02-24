Two injured as fire erupts in Netanya hospital ward after patient smokes

Two patients injured at Sanz Medical Center after blaze erupts in internal medicine unit, apparently triggered by a patient smoking in his room; automatic suppression system activated and fire quickly contained, preventing wider evacuation

Two patients were injured Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in an internal medicine ward at Sanz Medical Center in Netanya, apparently sparked when one of the patients smoked in his hospital room.
The patient who allegedly smoked was moderately injured, while another patient in the room sustained light injuries.
בית חולים לניאדו אליו פונו הפצועים מהפיגועבית חולים לניאדו אליו פונו הפצועים מהפיגוע
Sanz Medical Center in Netanya
(Photo: Eitan Glikman)
Hospital officials said the blaze erupted after one of the patients apparently lit a cigarette inside the ward, in violation of hospital regulations. An automatic fire suppression system was activated, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
“The fire was extinguished very quickly and there is no danger to other patients,” the hospital said in a statement. “Thanks to the immediate actions of the hospital’s emergency team and the firefighters, there was no need to evacuate the ward.”
The hospital said it is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
