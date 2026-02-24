Two injured as fire erupts in Netanya hospital ward after patient smokes

Two patients were injured Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in an internal medicine ward at Sanz Medical Center in Netanya, apparently sparked when one of the patients smoked in his hospital room.

Two patients were injured Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in an internal medicine ward at Sanz Medical Center in Netanya, apparently sparked when one of the patients smoked in his hospital room.

Two patients were injured Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in an internal medicine ward at Sanz Medical Center in Netanya, apparently sparked when one of the patients smoked in his hospital room.

Hospital officials said the blaze erupted after one of the patients apparently lit a cigarette inside the ward, in violation of hospital regulations. An automatic fire suppression system was activated, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Hospital officials said the blaze erupted after one of the patients apparently lit a cigarette inside the ward, in violation of hospital regulations. An automatic fire suppression system was activated, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Hospital officials said the blaze erupted after one of the patients apparently lit a cigarette inside the ward, in violation of hospital regulations. An automatic fire suppression system was activated, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.