Trump pressures Egypt to take in Gaza Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about his suggestion to move Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries while the Strip was being rebuilt.

"I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence,” Trump said.

"When you look at the Gaza Strip, it’s been hell for so many years…There have been various civilizations on that strip. It didn’t start here. It started thousands of years before, and there’s always been violence associated with it. You could get people living in areas that are a lot safer and maybe a lot better and maybe a lot more comfortable," he said.

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi visiting the White House during the first Trump term ( Photo: Reuters )

3 View gallery Residents of northern Gaza return to see the destruction caused by war ( Photo: Jehad Alshrafi / AP )

The president told reporters on Air Force One that he hoped the Egyptian president would agree to take the Gazan's in and said the United States provided Egypt with much aid and he was sure el-Sisi, whom he called a friend, could help. "It's a tough neighborhood but I think he can do that," Trump said.

The president also said he would be discussing the issue as well as a two-state solution for the Middle East conflict, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu would be meeting Trump next week at the White House.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the White House last year ( Photo: Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters )

On Saturday, Trump told the reporters traveling with him that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza and had spoken about it with Jordan's King Abdullah.

"I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it's a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people," Trump said about his call on Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah. "I'd like Egypt to take people," Trump told reporters, adding he would speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday. "You're talking about a million and half people, and we just clean out that whole thing," Trump said.