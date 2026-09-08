Nicaragua accuses Germany at UN court of enabling Gaza genocide through arms sales to Israel

Nicaragua accused Germany at the United Nations’ top court Tuesday of helping enable what it described as genocide in Gaza by continuing to supply weapons and other military support to Israel , AP reported.

The case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague argues that Berlin breached its obligations under the Genocide Convention by facilitating Israeli military operations in Gaza. Germany has rejected the allegations and asked the court to dismiss the case.

Members of the legal delegation representing Nicaragua, including counsel and advocate Daniel Mueller, right, attend public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Germany in the case brought by Nicaragua at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands ( Photo: AP )

Nicaragua’s lead lawyer, Carlos José Argüello Gómez, argued that Germany’s close political, commercial and military ties with Israel meant it knew, or should have known, of what Managua says was a serious risk that genocide was being committed.

“It is impossible that with the type of political, commercial and military relations of Germany with Israel, they could not be aware, or normally should have been aware, of the serious risk that acts that could amount to genocide were being committed by Israel,” he told the judges.

Israel is not a party to the proceedings and strongly denies that its conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide. The war began after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Germany has long been one of Israel’s strongest international supporters and is its second-largest arms supplier after the United States.

The current hearings are focused on whether the ICJ has jurisdiction to consider Nicaragua’s case. Germany told the court Monday that Managua had not properly attempted to resolve the dispute before bringing the matter before the judges.

“Nicaragua’s conduct indicates that it was not interested in hearing Germany’s view on its allegations, but simply in bringing Germany before this court,” Germany’s lead lawyer, Julia Monar, said.

Nicaragua rejected that argument, pointing to communications sent to the German Foreign Ministry and public statements it says demonstrated that a dispute already existed.

The case is one of several international legal proceedings tied to the Gaza war. South Africa separately brought a genocide case against Israel at the ICJ in 2023.