Hamas indoctrination is 'atrocious,' says expert as hostages are released

The level of Hamas indoctrination throughout the Gaza Strip is “atrocious,” according to Ruth Wasserman-Lande, a senior fellow at the Misgav Institute.

“They are manipulating and quite literally kidnapping their own population for over 16 years already in order to indoctrinate them and incite them in mosques, in cultural centers, in the media, in every aspect of human life, of course, including the curriculum and the educational system,” Wasserman-Lande told ILTV News on Thursday, as crowds—including children—gathered in Khan Yunis to watch the release of four Israeli hostages.

Hamas released Kfir and Ariel Bibas and Oded Lifschitz. It also returned a woman’s body, which was supposed to be that of the Bibas children's mother, Shiri Bibas. However, a forensic evaluation revealed that Hamas had sent a different body instead.

“All of this was done throughout the years with the help and the aid of foreign money that was funded and channeled through Hamas and through UNRWA,” Wasserman-Lande continued, explaining how Hamas was able to indoctrinate its population. “These [Gazan] kids that are watching this absolutely preposterous theater of manipulation and cynicism—they're learning to kill, they're learning to murder babies, they're learning to really abuse human lives.

“And I cannot but wonder who, in their right mind, can justify any of this horrific human behavior,” Wasserman-Lande concluded.

Watch the full interview: