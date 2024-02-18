IDF locates medicine with names and photos of Israeli hostages at Nasser Hospital

Security forces arrested hundreds of terrorists at the Nasser Hospital vicinity, while also locating large caches of weapons used by Hamas terrorists hiding inside the compound

Dennis Bihler|
IDF forces outside the Nasser Hospital
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


The IDF reported Sunday that during an operation in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis forces located medicine with the names and pictures of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
Over the weekend, soldiers from the Commando Brigade, Shayetet 13, Shin Bet, and other special units within the 98th Division operated in the hospital and engaged in intense combat with terrorists. The forces also faced resistance from terrorists barricaded inside the hospital and came under rocket fire from within the compound grounds.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית החולים נאצרתיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית החולים נאצר
Medicine with names and photos of Israeli hostages
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Inside the hospital, the soldiers also located large quantities of weapons, some of which were hidden in a vehicle used by Hamas during the October 7 massacre. In addition, a vehicle from Kibbutz Nir Oz was also found in the area of the hospital.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית החולים נאצרתיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית החולים נאצר
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The security forces have also detained hundreds of terrorists and terror suspects, including those involved in the October 7 Massacre and others linked to the Israeli hostages. Among the detainees are terrorists who hid within hospitals, some masquerading as medical personnel. Notably, several high-ranking Hamas terrorists were also apprehended. The suspects have been transferred to undergo further investigation.
3 View gallery
תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית החולים נאצרתיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בבית החולים נאצר
Weapons located inside the Nasser Hospital
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF also stated that after issuing a prior warning to halt terrorist activity within the hospital, security forces entered the premises. They conducted scans while ensuring the hospital's uninterrupted operation, prioritizing the safety of patients and medical staff.
