The truth about pneumonia risks today

Some of us were warned as kids that we’ll “catch pneumonia” if we don’t put on a coat.

On the Clearing the Air episode of the Hadassah On Call podcast, we learn that pneumonia isn’t typically something healthy young people die from anymore. Dr. Neville Berkman, head of the Pulmonary Institute at the Hadassah Medical Organization and episode guest, says that “pneumonia is still probably the commonest cause of death worldwide. It’s just the people who die of pneumonia have changed.” Pneumonia nowadays tends to take the lives of older adults, children under 5 and people with chronic or immune-related illnesses.

Dr. Berkman explains what pneumonia is and how it differs from other respiratory infections: Pneumonia is an infection of the lung tissue itself, where oxygen exchange happens.

As to what causes pneumonia, he says, “In only about 38 percent of pneumonias can we actually identify the cause, and about 40 percent of those are viral.” Early warning signs are tricky, according to Dr. Berkman, as common infections that we get involve the nose and bronchi and coughing. But with a fever over 100.4, a persistent cough, a lot of sputum and chest pain, a person should get checked out.

When it is pneumonia, he says that only about 90 percent of people suffering from the infection go to the hospital for treatment. They will get an antibiotic.

Dr. Berkman then emphasizes some ways to help prevent pneumonia, including not smoking, getting vaccinated and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“The influenza vaccine is really important for everyone,” says Dr. Berkman. “The pneumococcal vaccine is important for at-risk populations.”

What Else You’ll Hear

Trends toward shorter courses of antibiotics

Link between pneumonia and Covid

Importance of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine