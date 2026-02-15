Senior defense official: Israel must monitor Turkey, Egypt for secret nuclear programs

“A country like ours has to worry about everything, and we must carefully watch other Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey or Egypt, to ensure they are not secretly developing nuclear weapons,” he said in an interview with ynet.

He said Israel’s multilayered air defense system would respond to any attack and predicted that in a future conflict the United States could play a larger operational role, citing American air bases near Iran and aircraft carriers that could help target missile systems.

