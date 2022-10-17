Israeli president to meet Biden in first official U.S. trip

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Israel's President Isaac Herzog is set to travel to the United States next week for an official diplomatic visit, the president's office said on Monday.

Herzog will meet Biden at the White House in bid to strengthen Israeli-American ties.

2 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden with President Issac Herzog during the U.S. leader's visit to Israel earlier in 2022 ( Photo: Yonatan Zindel )

White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday's press briefing that the visit underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between the U.S. and Israel.

Herzog's scheduled the visit after Biden invited him to Washington during his own Middle East trip last July. Israeli officials said the visit was finalized after the successful U.S. mediation to end the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon.

The officials also said the United States was indicating that the bilateral ties would not be effected by the results of the November elections in Israel.

It will be Herzog's first political visit to Washington since taking office. He is expected to also hold policy meetings with senior Biden administration officials, senators, and Jewish community leaders.

With Biden, Herzog will discuss a number of diplomatic, security, and economic issues. They will also focus on furthering joint initiatives aimed at tackling the climate crisis.

2 View gallery Joe Biden with Issac Herzog ( Photo: GPO )

According to a statement released by Herzog's office, the visit aims to strengthen the strong ties between Washington and Israel and expresses the deep bond that exists between the two countries that transcend any political disagreement.

The Israeli President will be accompanied by Israel's ambassador to Washington, Michael Herzog - who is the president's brother, as well as the US ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides.