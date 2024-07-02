Crime and violence surge in Gaza as Hamas loses grip, report says

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that crime and disorder in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels since the start of the war in the Strip began shortly after October 7. According to the report, crime, killings, and smuggling operations have been on the rise and pose risks to international aid missions . U.S. sources warned that should the vacuum of power in the area continue Gaza may suffer chaos for years to come.

Israel has managed, amid the war, to break Hamas' grip on public order , but has yet to fill the vacuum by itself and isn’t allowing other entities, such as the Palestinian Authority, to do so. The article suggests such a decision could help restore basic services to the Palestinian enclave.

3 View gallery Displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP )

In northern Gaza, from which most of the population already fled, abandoned houses that weren't attacked by the IDF are considered targets for looting. Residents who stayed in the area tried to protect their neighbors' property, but said the looters have become "more brazen," claiming that the "suffering imposed by war" gives them license to steal whatever they require.

Most of Gaza's population is now in displacement camps found mainly in the southern and central parts of the Strip while international criticism continues, alleging these hundreds of thousands of displaced people suffer from a lack of food, water, and medicine. According to some of the individuals, "Violent disputes over basic supplies break out daily, and the Hamas-controlled police force is either absent or powerless.”

The head of Gaza's government media office, also controlled by the terror organization, claimed Hamas’s police are currently operating according to "emergency plans, imposing safety and security in the places where they can.” He stressed Hamas’ men are “trying to prevent looting, pursue thieves and return stolen goods to their owners,” and accused Israel of deliberately causing chaos.

"Israel had targeted dozens of police stations and killed hundreds of police officers since the start of the war, undermining the force’s ability to operate at full capacity. The campaign aims to sow chaos, disrupt safety and security in the Gaza Strip and create an administrative and governmental vacuum,” he added. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the report.

3 View gallery Queue for water distribution in Khan Younis ( Photo: AP /Jehad Alshrafi )

The article detailed several recent incidents in the Strip. In one of them, a clash was seen between youths from families in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza which ended in a particularly violent death.

One youth killed another using a concrete block, and the victim's family retaliated by setting the other's residential building on fire. Although firefighters managed to control the blaze and the police dispersed the gathered crowd, the conflict continued.

One eyewitness told the American newspaper he had never supported Hamas but now wants its return. “I hate Hamas and never supported them, but I wish they were back to control Gaza due to the lawlessness we have. It’s becoming so scary.” The article described how Hamas’ police had patrolled the streets in the area, providing a certain sense of security to residents.

Police presence in Gaza is now sporadic. Some police stations were targeted by the IDF, and prisons were abandoned. Many officers were killed, others moved away from areas they operated in, and others are trying to provide basic necessities for themselves and their families. The report added Hamas’ police still operate but suffer from a severe manpower shortage.

3 View gallery Gazans swarming Hamas police vehicle

The article claimed those still working for the police usually don’t wear uniforms out of fear of being attacked. "Hamas' military capabilities have been degraded," an American official involved in the details told the outlet. "So, too, have its capabilities to enforce law and order, so absolutely nobody should be surprised that this is the situation inside of Gaza right now.”

Palestinians say residents' insecurity levels, from rising crime to airstrikes and IDF raids, have reached a new high in recent months. Many report no longer feeling safe walking the streets late at night. "The overall breakdown of law and order…is a huge operational constraint for everybody in Gaza," a Red Cross International Committee official said back in June. "We see very high instances of looting, which is at least in part driven by the desperation of civilians.”