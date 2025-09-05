Hamas releases video of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal and another captive

Hamas on Friday released a video showing hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, in which he appears riding in a vehicle and states that the footage was filmed on Aug. 28, 2025. In the clip, Gilboa Dalal is also seen meeting another hostage inside a car.

Publication of the full content of the video has been withheld at the request of the families.

This is the second sign of life from Gilboa Dalal this year. In February, Hamas circulated another video showing him and fellow hostage Evyatar David being forced to witness the release of hostages Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen in what families described as a cruel staged “ceremony.”

Gilboa Dalal, from the West Bank settlement of Alfei Menashe, was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas’ surprise attack. He had attended the event with his brother Gal, who managed to escape.

His mother, Merav, has spoken publicly about his passion for Japanese culture. “Guy started with anime series — it captivated him,” she said. “He wanted to travel to Japan with a friend and began reading signs in Japanese. His dream was to see the cherry blossoms and speak to people in their own language.”