He discovered rifles, pistols and grenades from Israel's wars in his parents' attic

Rehovot resident told police who arrived at the apartment that dozens of weapons were apparently collected over many years by his father and grandfather; They were discovered during renovations

Central District police officers who arrived Thursday at an apartment in Rehovot following a report received from a man who was renovating his parents' house were shocked to learn that he had found in the attic a huge amount of weapons and ammunition collected over the years from many of Israel's wars.
He told the Rehovot police and a police sapper who arrived at the apartment that the numerous weapons were apparently collected by his father and grandfather over many years.
Among the items found were dozens of rifles and pistols of various types, 17 old British Mills bomb hand grenades, a defense grenade, 16 grenade detonators, 30 different explosive detonators, 20 flares, weapon parts and cartridges of various types, and thousands of small arms bullets of various types.
The police sapper examined the weapons and other means of warfare to ensure that they did not pose a danger. At the end of the examination, the explosives were taken and transferred to the police station.
