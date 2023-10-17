Thousands protest against BBC for refusing to call Hamas 'terrorists'

Thousands protested outside the BBC headquarters in London on Monday over the news network's policy concerning their reporting on the war between Hamas and Israel, namely, its

Gould told the audience that Hamas "beheads babies, burns people alive, executes people at bus stops, at a peace festival. Terrorists? No, it's to choose a side, isn't it, John Simpson?", referring to a senior BBC correspondent and head of the network's foreign news desk who Last week tweeted, "Calling someone a 'terrorist' means you're picking a side and ceasing to treat the issue impartially."

