Amid pressure to disarm, Hezbollah warns Israel, Syria eye strategic Bekaa Valley

organization. Protests continued overnight and on Saturday, including in Beirut and according to the Saudi Al Hadath network, some of the protesters were arrested by the military.

organization. Protests continued overnight and on Saturday, including in Beirut and according to the Saudi Al Hadath network, some of the protesters were arrested by the military.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper reported that the group was concerned that Israel would take control of areas in the Bekaa Valley and that armed Syrian militias would mobilize across the Lebanon-Syria border, as part of an American-Israeli-Saudi plan. The outlet quoted a security source who said that "dangerous developments" were afoot.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper reported that the group was concerned that Israel would take control of areas in the Bekaa Valley and that armed Syrian militias would mobilize across the Lebanon-Syria border, as part of an American-Israeli-Saudi plan. The outlet quoted a security source who said that "dangerous developments" were afoot.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper reported that the group was concerned that Israel would take control of areas in the Bekaa Valley and that armed Syrian militias would mobilize across the Lebanon-Syria border, as part of an American-Israeli-Saudi plan. The outlet quoted a security source who said that "dangerous developments" were afoot.