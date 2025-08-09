Amid pressure to disarm, Hezbollah warns Israel, Syria eye strategic Bekaa Valley

Iran-backed terror group claims IDF intends to control the Lebanon-Syria border along with armed Syrian militia; supporters protest around the country, including in Beirut 

Lior Ben Ari|
Tensions in Lebanon were high after the government in Beirut intended to disarm the Hezbollah organization. Protests continued overnight and on Saturday, including in Beirut and according to the Saudi Al Hadath network, some of the protesters were arrested by the military.
The proposal introduced by U.S. Envoy Tom Barrak, titled “Extension and Stabilization of the Ceasefire Declaration Between Lebanon and Israel, November 2024,” was reportedly circulated to Lebanese cabinet ministers during a tense government session in Beirut.
3 View gallery
תומכי חיזבאללה מפגינים בביירות, 7.8
Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut
(Photo: Ibrahim Amro / AFP)
Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut
(Al Hdath)

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper reported that the group was concerned that Israel would take control of areas in the Bekaa Valley and that armed Syrian militias would mobilize across the Lebanon-Syria border, as part of an American-Israeli-Saudi plan. The outlet quoted a security source who said that "dangerous developments" were afoot.
In its report, Al Akhbar said the IDF was 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from Lebanon's border with Syria and might move to take hold of positions there as it had done in South Lebanon, thereby cutting the Bekaa off from the border. This would comport with the belief in Israel that most of Hezbollah's strategic weapons are stored in the northern Bekaa.
But the threat from Israel does not stop there, the paper wrote and includes enlisting armed Syrian militias. This would prompt Hezbollah to take defensive measures, thereby becoming a target of direct attacks.
3 View gallery
תומכי חיזבאללה מפגינים בביירות, 7.8
Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut
(Photo: Ibrahim Amro / AFP)
According to the report, Hezbollah opposes the new Syrian regime and suspects that it is coordinating with Israel to impose a siege on it and gain control of the border area, which has been of strategic importance for the Shiite group.
3 View gallery
אל-ג'ולאני מוצג בסוכנות הידיעות סאברין כקצין בצה"לאל-ג'ולאני מוצג בסוכנות הידיעות סאברין כקצין בצה"ל
Pro-Iran outlet in Iraq published photo of Syria's al Sharaa in IDF uniform
Following the Al Akhbar report, the Iran-backed Sabereen news agency in Iraq published a photo of Syrian President Al Sharaa in an IDF uniform.
