IDF releases footage showing Hamas fighters assaulting, shooting Gaza civilians

The Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, released video footage Monday showing Hamas fighters assaulting, abusing and shooting at Gaza residents across the Gaza Strip. The footage, shared on Alian’s English-language X account, has circulated widely on social media in recent days.
Alian described the footage as “unprecedented documentation” of Hamas’s violent control over Gaza. “These disturbing materials show the terror group oppressing the population, abusing civilians and exercising unchecked violence to sustain its bloody rule and consolidate its power,” he wrote. “Hamas does not represent the people of Gaza — it rules them through force, fear and cruelty.”
The release follows similar material published last month, which showed Hamas fighters beating and shooting civilians in alleys and darkened streets, targeting residents suspected of violating the group’s rules.
Israeli authorities say such videos have been collected over several years. In November, more than a year after the outbreak of fighting in Gaza, the IDF released footage obtained from Hamas security services showing systematic abuse and torture of civilians during interrogations from 2018 to 2020. The recordings documented harsh treatment of individuals suspected of opposing Hamas and highlighted the group’s pattern of repression and human rights violations.
COGAT and the IDF said the latest footage, together with previous releases, underscores Hamas’s continued use of violence and intimidation to maintain control over Gaza residents.