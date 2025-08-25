IDF releases footage showing Hamas fighters assaulting, shooting Gaza civilians

, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, released video footage Monday showing Hamas fighters assaulting, abusing and shooting at Gaza residents across the Gaza Strip. The footage, shared on Alian’s English-language X account, has circulated widely on social media in recent days.

Alian described the footage as “unprecedented documentation” of Hamas’s violent control over Gaza. “These disturbing materials show the terror group oppressing the population, abusing civilians and exercising unchecked violence to sustain its bloody rule and consolidate its power,” he wrote. “Hamas does not represent the people of Gaza — it rules them through force, fear and cruelty.”

The release follows similar material published last month, which showed Hamas fighters beating and shooting civilians in alleys and darkened streets, targeting residents suspected of violating the group’s rules.

