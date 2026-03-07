Mojtaba Khamenei wounded after surviving assassination attempt at outbreak of war

Mojtaba Khamenei , the son of Iran’s late supreme leader who is widely reported to be a leading candidate to succeed him, survived an alleged assassination attempt attributed to Israel.

The development came as uncertainty continued over the succession process following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening strike of Operation Roaring Lion.

1 View gallery Mojtaba Khamenei

Earlier Sunday, Hossein Mozafari, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, said the body is expected to meet within the next 24 hours to choose the country’s next supreme leader.

The statement contradicted earlier reports cited in Israel and by the opposition-linked broadcaster Iran International, which said the 88-member clerical body had already selected Mojtaba Khamenei as his father’s successor.

Despite the reports, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly or issued any statement since the start of the war, and Iran’s clerical leadership has not formally announced a successor.

According to reports, several members of Mojtaba Khamenei’s immediate family — including his father, mother, wife and son — were killed in the opening strike on the compound of the supreme leader in Tehran.

His survival comes amid speculation that Israel could attempt to target him as well.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned that selecting Khamenei’s son as supreme leader would be unacceptable, saying such a move would represent a continuation of the hardline policies of his father.