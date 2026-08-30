Masked Jewish extremists attack NBC News crew in West Bank | Watch

Masked Jewish extremists attacked an NBC News crew in the West Bank while it was interviewing a Palestinian woman who said settlers had forced her to leave her home. The U.S. network said correspondent Matt Bradley, two other crew members and the woman they were interviewing received treatment for injuries sustained in the attack.

The crew documented the assault. In footage released by the network, masked men are seen approaching them in a vehicle, getting out while carrying clubs and striking the crew’s vehicle.

NBC News crew attacked in the West Bank ( Video: NBC News )

The Associated Press, whose reports are republished verbatim by thousands of news sites around the world, noted that the IDF said in response that it was “aware of reports of Palestinian injuries, including a Palestinian woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was evacuated by the Red Crescent for medical treatment.” It did not comment on the attack on the NBC crew.

AP described the incident as part of “a growing wave of settler violence in the West Bank.” It also noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the unusual step of condemning the violence on Saturday while facing “sharp U.S. criticism over settler attacks.”

Masked assailants beat the NBC News crew ( Photo: NBC News )

Meanwhile, AP reported that Jewish extremists detained a British activist in a Palestinian village and kept him locked in a storage room before handing him over to police. According to his attorney, Inbar Shaked Vardi, the extremists held Finn Jojin for half an hour yesterday. AP said footage of the incident shows two Jewish men, one of them armed, overpowering Jojin and leading him away from the village.

The news agency said it was unclear what led to his detention. The Jewish extremists claimed he had assaulted a child, an allegation Vardi rejected. The Jewish men who spoke with AP said there was footage showing the British activist physically blocking the child from passing through a fence. Vardi, for her part, said the video showed that he was trying to protect the village.