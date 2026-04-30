IDF seizes over 20 boats in Gaza flotilla, others turn back

The Gaza-bound flotilla was not due to arrive for another week, but the takeover began overnight west of Crete; activists said guns were aimed at them, while Israel’s Foreign Ministry released video mocking the boats and Turkey and Spain urged a united stance against Israel

Flotilla activists claimed their boats were attacked by Israel “with semi-automatic weapons,” but another Israeli official said “the takeover is proceeding and there are no unusual developments or violent incidents.”

Flotilla activists aboard an Israeli vessel ( Video: Foreign Ministry spokesperson )

Contraceptives and narcotics found by Israeli forces on board the Global Sumud Flotilla ( Video: Foreign Ministry spokesperson )

Activists attempted to block a Zim shipping company vessel bound for Israel, aiming to impose what they described as a "siege on Israel." Israeli officials said the move violated maritime law, giving Israel grounds to take control of more vessels than originally planned.

In total, naval forces seized 21 of about 60 boats, focusing on the flotilla’s larger, faster vessels — described as its leading ships. About 170 activists aboard them were detained and transferred to a navy vessel described as a “floating detention facility,” and are being brought to Israel in custody.

The seized boats were disabled, with their engines rendered inoperable and left at sea. Around 40 other vessels continue toward Israel under close monitoring. Another flotilla of about 40 boats from Turkey is also expected to join the “Spring Flotilla.”

Following the overnight operation, Israeli officials said the vessels that were seized were the flotilla’s “main and most significant” ships. “The remaining boats were left without leadership, turned back and do not pose a threat,” one official said. “We are monitoring them, but do not view them as a threat. The entire flotilla turned out to be a farce.” The officials added that upon arrival in Israel, the activists would be deported in accordance with procedure. According to the officials, climate activist Greta Thunberg, who took part in previous flotillas and was deported from Israel, was not among those detained.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla/Handout via REUTERS )

2 View gallery ( Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla/Handout via REUTERS )

The Foreign Ministry said Thursday morning that the military had taken control of more than 20 boats from the flotilla, carrying about 175 activists. It released video showing some of them aboard Israeli vessels to which they were transferred. Dozens of additional boats were part of the flotilla, and most turned back following the Israeli demand. If any continue toward Gaza, the intention is to take control of them as well.