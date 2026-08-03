Iran executes 2 men accused of spying for Mossad during wars with Israel

Iran executed two men accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and providing sensitive information during recent conflicts with Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The men, identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safoot, were accused of sending coordinates, photographs and information about military, police and security facilities to Mossad officers and channels allegedly linked to the Israeli intelligence service.

Mossad operatives prepare to target Iranian air defense systems inside Iran during Operation Rising Lion, according to Israeli intelligence footage ( Photo: Mossad )

Fars described the two as central operatives during what it called the “12-day war” and the “Ramadan War,” and said their actions had assisted Israel in identifying and striking targets.

The report said their death sentences were carried out at dawn after legal proceedings, Supreme Court approval and the rejection of clemency requests.

Iranian authorities alleged that the pair participated in assignments that appeared simple but were part of broader intelligence operations, serving as on-the-ground collaborators who transmitted information to Israel.

According to Fars, technical examinations of Behzad’s mobile phone showed that he repeatedly sent coordinates, geographic locations and details about military, police and security centers to channels linked to Mossad.

The report quoted Behzad as telling investigators that he located sites using map-based applications, including Google Maps, and then forwarded their coordinates.

Iranian authorities also accused Safoot of sending the locations of military and security sites to an overseas satellite television network they claimed was used to gather intelligence.

Fars said Safoot came under surveillance after images he allegedly sent were used by the network for intelligence and media purposes.

One message attributed to Safoot said he had footage showing forces firing from a site toward a drone or fighter jet, but was unable to send the video because of poor internet service.