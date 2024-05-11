850 גג

Emirati FM dismisses Netanyahu's suggestion UAE may help run post-war Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah says UAE would be prepared to support Palestinian government that met hopes and aspirations of Palestinian people

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Saturday dismissed a suggestion, made earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the Gulf state has a role to play in the managing and restoration Gaza once the war ends.
“The UAE underscores that the Israeli premier does not have any legal capacity to take this step, and Abu Dhabi refuses to be drawn into any plan intended to provide cover for continued Israeli military presence in the Gaza Strip,” he wrote on the X platform.
“The UAE affirms that once a Palestinian government is formed that meets Palestinian hopes and aspirations and evinces integrity, competence and independence, Abu Dhabi will be fully prepared to provide all forms of support to that government."
In an interview that aired this week, Netanyahu said the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries could possibly assist a civilian government with Gazans in the enclave after the war.
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan
(Photo: GPO)
Prominent members of Netanyahu's Cabinet reject the idea of an independent Palestinian state and Netanyahu has said Israel would need to maintain security control of Gaza after the war.
Palestinians hope to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza, an aspiration the UAE supports.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
