Syrian expat: Damascus could be next to join Abraham Accords

A Syrian expat has told ILTV News that she believes Syria will be the next country to join the Abraham Accords.

Speaking to ILTV this week, Rawan Osman said she has repeatedly told Israeli TV that Syria will be next—even before Lebanon—“because I see how swiftly the rebels and the jihadists overthrew [former President Bashar] Assad.”

