More than 1,200 dead and 800 missing in massive South Asia floods

The death toll from devastating floods across Southeast Asia rose Tuesday to more than 1,200, as rescue teams continued a desperate search for survivors trapped under mud and wreckage. More than 800 people remain missing, and authorities warn the final number of victims could surpass 2,000.
According to updated figures, at least 1,250 bodies have been recovered across the three countries: 659 in Indonesia, 410 in Sri Lanka and 181 in Thailand.
In Indonesia, the hardest-hit nation, rescue teams are struggling to reach blocked villages on the island of Sumatra, where roads have been washed away and bridges collapsed. At least 475 people remain missing there. Helicopters and boats have been deployed, but harsh weather and damaged infrastructure continue to slow operations. In badly affected Aceh, residents report shortages of rice, vegetables and basic goods, with prices tripling in local markets.
Survivors in Indonesia described the terrifying speed of the flooding. “We didn’t think we would survive the night,” said 17-year-old Ghistra Zahira Chayani, a student at an Islamic school. “There was no warning before the water came. Everyone tried to save themselves.” She said hundreds of students fled in the dark, with some climbing trees or the roof of a nearby mosque.
Sri Lanka has also been heavily struck, with the official death toll rising to at least 410 and rescue crews searching for 352 missing people feared to have drowned or been buried in mudslides caused by the cyclone. About 1.5 million residents have been displaced, making this the country’s deadliest natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami.
Rescue workers report difficulty reaching some areas due to blocked roads and collapsed bridges. In the city of Kandy, residents face severe shortages of drinking water and rely on natural springs. Authorities warn the situation could worsen, with more heavy rain expected.
Thailand has begun cleanup efforts after floods affected more than 1.5 million households and 3.9 million people in the south of the country. Officials are working to restore electricity and water supplies, and the Interior Ministry announced it will set up public kitchens to provide fresh cooked meals. Initial compensation payments are expected to reach tens of thousands of residents.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory for Thailand, urging Israelis to exercise caution. While Koh Samui and Koh Pangan are not at the center of the flooding, weather conditions remain unstable. The ministry also urged caution in Sri Lanka and warned of potential cyclone activity in India’s Tamil Nadu region.