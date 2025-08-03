Israeli critically wounded in stabbing by another Israeli at Hungary music festival

A 26-year-old Israeli man was critically wounded after being stabbed by another Israeli, aged 28, during an altercation at the O.Z.O.R.A. Festival in Hungary, local media reported Sunday, citing a statement from the Fejér County Police.

According to reports, the stabbing took place on Saturday, apparently following a verbal dispute between the two. The 28-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. Emergency medical teams were called to the scene, and the wounded man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The festival organizer later said his condition had stabilized.

1 View gallery O.Z.O.R.A. Festival ( Photo: Uwe Seidner / Shutterstock )

The suspect, who was also injured during the incident, was detained at the scene by festival security until police arrived. He was then hospitalized and taken into custody. Hungarian police have opened an investigation on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have requested to extend his detention.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The motive for the altercation remains unclear, but according to Hungarian sources, the suspect is known to local law enforcement.

The O.Z.O.R.A. Festival is an international psychedelic trance event held annually in the village of Ozora, about an hour and a half from Budapest. The open-air festival attracts thousands of attendees from around the world and features music performances, art installations, workshops and lectures. It is considered one of the largest festivals of its kind.