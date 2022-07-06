Channels
Ben & Jerry's sues parent Unilever to block sale of Israeli business

Complaint says sale threatens to undermine the integrity of the Ben & Jerry's brand after Unilever reverses company's ban on sales in West Bank settlements and E. Jerusalem

Reuters |
Published: 07.06.22, 08:02
Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday sued its parent Unilever Plc to block the sale of its Israeli business to a local licensee, saying it was inconsistent with its values to sell its ice cream in the occupied West Bank.
    • The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan said the sale announced on June 29 threatened to undermine the integrity of the Ben & Jerry's brand, which Ben & Jerry's board retained independence to protect when Unilever acquired the company in 2000.
    2 View gallery
    An injunction against transferring the business and related trademarks to Avi Zinger, who runs American Quality Products Ltd, was essential to "protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry's has spent decades building," the complaint said.
    Ben & Jerry's said its board voted 5-2 to sue, with the two Unilever appointees dissenting.
    Unilever, in a statement, said it does not discuss pending litigation, but that it had the right to sell the disputed business and the transaction had already closed.
    "It's a done deal," Zinger's lawyer Alyza Lewin said in a separate statement. The sale resolved Zinger's own lawsuit in March against Ben & Jerry's for refusing to renew his license.
    2 View gallery
    אבי זינגר בעלים ומנכ"ל בן&ג'ריס ישראל    אבי זינגר בעלים ומנכ"ל בן&ג'ריס ישראל
    Avi Zinger
    (Photo: Eli Dasa )
    The dispute highlights challenges facing consumer brands taking a stand on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
    Most countries consider the settlements illegal. In April 2019, Airbnb Inc reversed a five-month-old decision to stop listing properties in the settlements.
    Last July, Ben & Jerry's said it would end sales in the West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with Zinger.
    Israel condemned the move, and some Jewish groups accused Ben & Jerry's of anti-Semitism. Some investors, including at least seven U.S. states, divested their Unilever holdings.
    Unilever has more than 400 brands including Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Knorr soup and Vaseline skin lotion.
    Ben & Jerry's was founded in a renovated gas station in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.
    No longer involved in Ben & Jerry's operations, they wrote in the New York Times last July that they supported Israel but opposed its "illegal occupation" of the West Bank.
