Hamas leader in Gaza: 'We received guarantees—the war is completely over'

Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya announced Thursday night that the terror group had received international guarantees confirming the end of the war, following the agreement reached for a cease-fire and hostage release.
“The world was astonished by the sacrifice, resilience, and patience of the people of Gaza,” al-Hayya said in a statement broadcast to Gazans, coinciding with the end of Israel’s security cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. The government session, originally scheduled to begin immediately afterward, was delayed until 10 p.m.
Al-Hayya, who led Hamas’ delegation in the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh where the agreement was signed, said the organization had acted responsibly during the talks. “On the anniversary of the October 7 battle, we salute the martyrs among our leaders—Haniyeh, al-Arouri, Sinwar, and Deif,” he said, referring to the Hamas chiefs killed in Israeli strikes.
“We tell the heroes of the resistance: as you were men in battle, you were also men at the negotiating table. The enemy committed massacre after massacre and repeatedly obstructed mediation efforts. Despite these ongoing violations, we continued the negotiations and made every effort to stop the war.”
Al-Hayya said Hamas had “dealt responsibly with the American president’s plan” and submitted a response “that serves our people and prevents further bloodshed.” He added that the agreement marks “the end of the war and the aggression against the Palestinian people, and the start of implementing a permanent cease-fire.”
“The deal includes the entry of humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing, and the exchange of prisoners,” al-Hayya said. “We received guarantees from the mediators and from the U.S. administration, and everyone confirmed that the war has completely ended. We will continue to work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps.”