A 24-year-old woman was killed Saturday during a bungee jump in Brazil after she was sent off a bridge without being properly attached to safety equipment, according to CNN Brasil.

The fatal accident occurred at Ponte do Esqueleto, or “Skeleton Bridge,” an abandoned structure linking the cities of Limeira and Cordeirópolis in São Paulo state. The bridge, unused for about three decades, has become a popular destination for adrenaline seekers despite lacking official oversight or safety regulation.

Woman killed in Brazil after bungee crew failed to attach cord

According to witnesses, the woman plunged about 35 meters after staff failed to properly connect her safety rope.

One eyewitness who visited the site with her partner told CNN Brasil that the tragedy appeared to stem from basic negligence.

“It was irresponsible on the part of the team,” she said. “Three people jumped before her, and this time they didn’t check the rope. This wasn’t just an accident. It was something basic.”

The woman reportedly paid about $290 for the jump, including video documentation of the experience.

Witnesses who filmed the incident themselves said screams erupted when onlookers realized she had been pushed from the bridge without a rope attached. According to those accounts, instructors from the company operating the attraction, Entre Cordas, realized the mistake only after the jump.

Witnesses said staff initially froze when they understood what had happened. They later attempted to leave the scene but were stopped by local police. No arrests have been reported so far.

CNN Brasil reported that the company deleted its Instagram account shortly after the incident, while other customers were still waiting on the bridge. A WhatsApp group used to distribute information about the attraction was also removed.

Although the site has become well known on social media for extreme sports activities, it is not an official tourist attraction. Local officials have previously called for access restrictions or warning signs because of the lack of safety infrastructure and regulatory oversight.