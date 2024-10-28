Close call: IDF says investigating near-collision between F-16s at northern Israel air base

Fighter jet cleared for strike mission in Lebanon aborts takeoff at last moment upon spotting another aircraft on runway, veering sharply to avoid potential collision; 'It’s coming, it’s coming. Aborting takeoff,' pilot heard saying in recording

Yoav Zitun|
A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted over the weekend at northern Israel's Ramat David Air Base when an F-16 jet preparing for a strike mission in Lebanon cleared for takeoff nearly collided with another fighter jet crossing the same runway, the IDF reported Monday morning, adding that it was investigating what has led to the near-collision.
According to a recording of the event, the F-16 pilot was forced to quickly adjust, averting a close call that raised immediate concerns about airfield safety protocols.
Near-collision between F-16s at northern Israel's Ramat David Air Base

Video footage reveals the pilot urgently relaying, “It’s coming, it’s coming. Aborting takeoff.” The quick response kept the F-16 from advancing within a few hundred feet of the other plane on the runway.
According to the military, the near-collision was caused by an erroneous takeoff clearance from the air traffic control tower with the pilot’s rapid response preventing what could have been a major accident. No damage or injuries were reported.
Brig. Gen. Roi Bakshi, head of the IDF’s multi-domain division, was piloting the F-16 and reportedly asked the control tower, “Did you see that plane on the runway?”
The Israeli Air Force has since launched an in-depth investigation to understand the circumstances and ensure such an incident does not recur.
