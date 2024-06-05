Russian pressure brings sign of life from hostage Sacha Trufanov

Russian pressure on the Islamic Jihad resulted in the release of a "sign of life," from hostage Sasha Trufanov, diplomatic sources revealed on Wednesday.
Trufanov who holds both an Israeli and Russian passport, was abducted on October 7. He was kidnapped on October 7, along with his mother, Yelena; his grandmother, Irena Tati; and his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. His father was murdered in the massacre.
Yelena Tropanov along with the parents of Alex Lobanov and Andrey Kozlov were invited to Moscow for a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov after a request was made by the forum of families of hostages. Hours later, the clip showing Sacha, was released.
Soon after the video appeared, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv alluded to their involvement. "We maintain constant contact with the families of all Russian nationals who are being held as hostages including Tropanov's mother, grandmother and bride," the embassy said in a statement. "Together with them, we share the hope for the return of all our citizens in the near future."
The embassy said that Russia supports the release of all hostages. "Thanks to the consistent efforts of the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian diplomats and the Russian military in cooperation with the Israeli government, three Russian nationals and other Israelis were released. Russia continues to work toward the quick release of all civilians held hostage in Gaza."