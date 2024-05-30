850 גג

Islamic Jihad releases second video of of hostage Sasha Trufanov

The clip released by Gaza-based Islamist terror group is assumed to have been  filmed recently in continued attempts at psychological warfare

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization situated in Gaza on Thursday released a second clip showing hostage Sasha Trufanov after the terror group released a previous video earlier in the week.
סשה אלכס טרופנוב בסרטון הג'יהאד האיסלאמיסשה אלכס טרופנוב בסרטון הג'יהאד האיסלאמי
Hostage Sasha Trufanov, seen in a video clip released by the Islamic Jihad terror group
Sasha was kidnapped on October 7, along with his mother, Yelena; his grandmother, Irena Tati; and his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. His father was murdered during the massacre. The three women were released in the hostage deal at the end of November, after 54 days in captivity.
התייחסות של בני משפחתו של אלכס סשה טרופנוב לסרטון שלו משבי החמאסהתייחסות של בני משפחתו של אלכס סשה טרופנוב לסרטון שלו משבי החמאס
Yelena Trifanov, Sapir Cohen and Irena Tati
Based on what Sasha spoke about on the clip, it appears to have been filmed recently. As in the previous video released by the terror group, only his torso and head can be seen.
After the first video appeared, Sasha's mother, Yelena Trufanov, Sasha's said she was glad to see him in the clip. But it is also heartbreaking because he is still in captivity. I call on all decision-makers, please do everything to bring him and all the hostages home now.”

""