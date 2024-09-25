IDF general says forces must be prepared for Lebanon ground incursion

The IDF has entered a new phase in its campaign against Hezbollah and must be prepared for a ground incursion if necessary, Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin said according to an army statement issued on Wednesday.

“We have entered a different stage of the campaign, and we are in the midst of Operation Northern Arrows,” Gordin told troops during a visit to the 7th Brigade's divisional exercise near the northern border on Tuesday.

1 View gallery Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin (center) ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Gordin assessed the readiness of the commanders and soldiers, emphasizing the importance of being fully prepared to change the security situation and enable northern residents to return home safely.

“The operation began with significant strikes on Hezbollah’s capabilities, focusing on their firepower and a severe blow to their commanders and personnel. In light of this, we need to change the security situation. We must be fully prepared for a ground incursion and action," he added.

A village in Lebanon in which Hezbollah stores weapons inside civilian houses ( IDF )



