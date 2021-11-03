Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume Nov. 29, Iranian official says

Nuclear talks between world powers and Iran will resume on November 29, An Iranian negotiators said on Wednesday.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's top nuclear negotiated said that he had agreed on the resumption of talks with European Union envoy Enrique Mora.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and U.S. President Joe Biden





"In a phone call with @enriquemora_ , we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Bagheri Kani wrote in a tweet.

The United States said U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will be heading the U.S. delegation in Iran nuclear talks and said Washington hoped that Tehran returns to talks ready to negotiate and in good faith.

Speaking at a news briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington still believed that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

Iran's chief negotiator to the nuclear talks Ali Bagheri Kani

An unnamed official in Jerusalem said that Iran will continue to stall for time and has no intention of returning to the deal. He added that U.S. sanctioning Iranian officials and show of force by B-1 bomber over Israel on its way to the Persian Gulf prompted Tehran to resume negotiations.

U.S. B-1 bomber flanked by IDF F-15 as it flies over Israel last month

In April, Tehran and six powers started to discuss ways to salvage the nuclear pact, which has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to breach various limits on uranium enrichment set by the pact.

But the talks have been on hold since the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, who is expected to take a tough approach when the talks resume in Vienna.