Israel releases 2024 terrorism report: 1,866 terror acts, 134 killed

The National Information Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office published its 2024 summary report on terrorism Monday, detailing a year of significant violence that left 134 people dead and 1,277 injured.
The report documented attacks originating from seven fronts: Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and the West Bank.
The report found that 41 fatalities resulted from shooting attacks, including 13 hostages murdered in Hamas captivity. Nine individuals were killed in stabbing incidents, and six in vehicle-ramming attacks.
The year saw 132 shooting attacks, leaving 108 injured, including 23 with severe injuries. In 41 stabbing attacks, 28 were wounded, while 26 vehicle-ramming incidents caused 86 injuries.
The year marked a surge in rocket fire, with approximately 15,400 rockets fired from Lebanon and 700 from Gaza, leading to 55 deaths and 699 injuries.
October was the deadliest month, with over 6,900 rockets launched during intense fighting with Hezbollah.
According to the report, there were 399 hostile aircraft incursions, 1,246 stone-throwing incidents, 89 bomb placements and 140 firebombings. Over 610 fires caused by rockets and drones scorched over 92,000 acres, including 55,000 acres in northern Israel.
Compiled with data from the IDF, Shin Bet, Israel Police and other agencies, the report consolidates information on attacks within Israel’s borders. Unlike the Shin Bet’s report, which includes thwarted attacks, this report focuses solely on executed attacks. It is distributed to Israeli public diplomacy bodies for international advocacy and legitimacy-building efforts.