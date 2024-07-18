Traces of polio found in Gaza sewage, Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that traces of the polio virus were found in sewage samples in Gaza. The IDF has ordered all soldiers serving in the Strip to be vaccinated or given a booster shot.

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that traces of the polio virus were found in sewage samples in Gaza. The IDF has ordered all soldiers serving in the Strip to be vaccinated or given a booster shot.

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that traces of the polio virus were found in sewage samples in Gaza. The IDF has ordered all soldiers serving in the Strip to be vaccinated or given a booster shot.

The results of the testing by the ministry correspond with testing done by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Cairo. The ministry said it was monitoring the situation to ensure that the virus does not spread to Israel.

The results of the testing by the ministry correspond with testing done by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Cairo. The ministry said it was monitoring the situation to ensure that the virus does not spread to Israel.

The results of the testing by the ministry correspond with testing done by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Cairo. The ministry said it was monitoring the situation to ensure that the virus does not spread to Israel.

, which was devastated by the war. Repairs will include sewage pipes and purification plants damaged during the war, which caused an overflow of sewage.

, which was devastated by the war. Repairs will include sewage pipes and purification plants damaged during the war, which caused an overflow of sewage.

"Epidemics could easily break out there due to poor sanitation. There were places where sewage puddles were dried up and discharged to the sea, but this is a health hazard for us as well," a security official said.

"Epidemics could easily break out there due to poor sanitation. There were places where sewage puddles were dried up and discharged to the sea, but this is a health hazard for us as well," a security official said.

"Epidemics could easily break out there due to poor sanitation. There were places where sewage puddles were dried up and discharged to the sea, but this is a health hazard for us as well," a security official said.