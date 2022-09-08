Channels
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday

Doctors concerned for UK Queen's health, family head to Scotland

Queens doctors recommend she remain under medical supervision and is said to be comfortable at Balmoral as her son, Prince Charles and grandson, Prince William make their way to her side

Reuters |
Published: 09.08.22, 15:36
Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, with immediate family travelling to be by her side.
    • The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.
    Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday
    Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday
    (Photo: AP)
    She has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.
    The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.
    "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.
    "The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
    A flag flies on a post at Balmoral Castle, amid concerns over Britain Queen Elizabeth's health
    A flag flies on a post at Balmoral Castle, amid concerns over Britain Queen Elizabeth's health
    (Photo: Reuters)
    A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.
    Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have travelled to her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said.
    Britain's Prince Charles
    Britain's Prince Charles
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Truss said the whole country would be deeply concerned by the news.
    "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said.
    Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, interrupted an energy debate in parliament to say he sent his best wishes to the monarch.
