US says Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization 'impossible' while West Bank tensions high

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken , said on Wednesday that building plans in Israeli settlements and the rise in violence throughout the West Bank could make a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia "a lot tougher, if not impossible."

Blinken, who recently spoke with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, clarified that the US has "told our friends and allies in Israel that if there's a fire burning in their backyard, it's going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing (Abraham Accords) agreements, as well as to expand them to include potentially Saudi Arabia.”

He expressed condolences for the terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Eli and added that he is concerned about Jewish settler violence. He also said that, while he appreciates the government’s condemnation of the rioting, more needs to be done to counter it.

"At least in our judgment, as close allies of Israel, it is not in Israel's interest for that to happen – both because of the added difficulty it presents for normalization agreements and because of the practical implications."

"It's also, at least in our judgment as Israel's closest friend and ally, profoundly not in Israel's interest for this to happen – both because of the added degree of difficulty that this presents for pursuing normalization agreements, or deepening them, but also because of the practical consequences," Blinken added.

Blinken reiterated what senior American officials have said to their Israeli counterparts in recent weeks, but now he is saying it publicly, and clearly. The message is consistent: if the current situation in the West Bank continues, Israel will have to forget about normalization with Saudi Arabia, and it will also be difficult to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

The Americans have been careful to repeat the expression "fire burning in your backyard," and in closed-door discussions they express concern that the one controlling the Israeli settlements is Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to the Americans, building in Israeli settlements contradicts the agreement reached at summits in Jordan and Egypt, and disturbances in the West Bank don’t aid in lowering the already high tensions.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir held a discussion with Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar and other security officials on settler riots in the West Bank, which ended without a clear decision.

During the discussion, security officials agreed that everything should be done to prevent attacks and delegitimization against the IDF's activities in the West Bank and to condemn the violence of Jewish extremists against Palestinians.

Even Rabbi Marc Schneier, who’s close to the Saudi royal family, said that there’ll be no normalization as long as the situation in the West Bank remains volatile. "Unfortunately, I’m pessimistic and don't understand why Netanyahu isn't listening," said Schneier.

"The Saudis won’t normalize relations with Israel without seeing improvement in the lives of the Palestinians and some form of dialogue," he also said.

Schneier, who writes a column in the Saudi newspaper Arab News, recounted that during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia a few months ago, he heard concern about the situation in Israel.

"The Saudis have clearly stated what they want to go forward with normalization, and I don't know if Netanyahu will give in to such demands of extremist elements in his government. If he thinks he can bypass the Palestinians and get normalization, I don't think it's possible," he said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman opposes Blinken's charachterization and criticized the Biden administration for not inviting Netanyahu to Washington, arguing that the U.S. is making a grave mistake.

"As long as tensions between the U.S. and Israel continue, there’s potential for the situation to worsen to the point of compromising Israel's security," he said. The weaker Israel's international diplomatic status becomes, the more aggressive its enemies become in their attempts to harm Israel,” he said.