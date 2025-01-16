Smotrich conditions backing first stage of hostage deal on destruction of Hamas next

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed conditional support Thursday for the first phase of the proposed hostage deal, emphasizing that Israel must resume its campaign to eliminate Hamas immediately after.

Smotrich insisted that the agreement should not undermine the war's achievements but instead ensure the destruction of Hamas and the safe return of all hostages. He added that the continuation of the war is a prerequisite for his hardline Religious Zionist Party remaining in the coalition .

3 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Smotrich has demanded written assurances from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will resume its military operations in Gaza after the initial phase of the deal, which involves the release of 33 hostages over 42 days. Despite signs from Netanyahu’s office suggesting guarantees could be provided, Smotrich noted that several key issues remain unresolved.

The Religious Zionist faction convened earlier Thursday to weigh its future in the coalition and reiterated its opposition to the deal without these commitments. Party members expressed concern that the agreement could harm Israel’s security and weaken its position.

"The faction stands behind the demands of party chairman, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure Israel's return to the war to eliminate Hamas and secure the return of all hostages, with a revised strategy for achieving decisive victory, immediately after the first phase of the deal. This is a condition for the party's continued participation in the government and coalition," the faction said.

After the faction meeting, Smotrich asked the ministers and Knesset members of his party not to give interviews or discuss the content of the meeting.

3 View gallery Religious Zionist Party MK Tzvi Succot (left) ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Religious Zionist Party MK Tzvi Succot told public broadcaster Kan Radio on Thursday morning he believes the party is likely to head to the opposition: "I think the chances are high that we will leave the government," said the far-right lawmaker, echoing his recent threats on social media that a halt to the war would lead to the party's exit from the coalition.

A source familiar with the discussions revealed that Smotrich is deeply conflicted, fearing the deal could tarnish his reputation, much like the political fallout experienced by Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, after his support for the 1993 Oslo Accords—a controversial agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Smotrich has publicly opposed the agreement in recent days, which has sparked internal pressure on him to quit the coalition.

3 View gallery Smotrich ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"Smotrich is in a very difficult position,” a senior official explained the challenge. “Unlike [Itamar] Ben-Gvir, who thrives on provocations, Smotrich is driven by ideology. For him, this is a matter of conscience."

Smotrich has publicly opposed the deal in the past, calling it "a bad and dangerous agreement for Israel's national security." Following a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, he said, "While there is great joy and excitement over the return of every hostage, this deal undoes many achievements of the war, where the heroes of this nation risked their lives, and it will tragically cost us more blood."

Smotrich further elaborated on his demands for Netanyahu: "The cries of our brothers’ blood reach us. A clear condition for our continued participation in the government is absolute certainty of a return to the war—full-scale, intensified and in a new framework—until total victory, including the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages. Over the past two days, the prime minister and I have had intensive talks. He knows the detailed demands of the Religious Zionist Party, and the ball is in his court."

Religious Zionist Party members also sharply criticized Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, for supporting the deal.

"When we need to return to Gaza to destroy Hamas, we will be there, not him,” Yehuda Wald, the party's director-general, said. “When we have to fight in the streets of Nablus and Jenin against released terrorists who carry out attacks, we will be there, not him. And the Rambam's commandment to serve in the army? That’s less relevant for him: 'What is a mandatory war? Saving Israel from an enemy attacking them.' Shameful."