Girl, 11, critically hurt after bus downs electric pole in Tel Aviv

An 11-year-old girl was critically injured Monday night after a bus struck pedestrians, a tree and an electric pole in central Tel Aviv, emergency officials said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) first responders evacuated the girl to the city's Sourasky Medical Center while performing resuscitation. In all, medics treated 11 people. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scene of the bus crash on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv ( Video: Yarden Bitran )

Two people were seriously injured: a 49-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man who was rescued from under the bus. A 39-year-old man was moderately injured, and seven others were lightly hurt. Medics treated the victims at the scene before taking them to the hospital.

“I arrived three minutes after the accident happened. We were very close to the scene,” said MDA paramedic Benjamin Parker, who evacuated the girl. “We saw other patients at the scene, one without a pulse and two others in serious condition.”

3 View gallery Bus crashes into tree in cental Tel Aviv, downing electrical cables and injuring five people ( Photo: Yarden Bitran )

3 View gallery ( Photo: Yarden Bitran )

3 View gallery ( Photo: from social media )

Several electrical cables fell after the crash, and bystanders were filmed fleeing the scene. Firefighters also arrived and worked to rescue people trapped there.

Israel Electric Corp. said the bus hit an electric pole on Dizengoff Street, damaging it and tearing electrical wires.