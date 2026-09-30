Israeli murdered on Thailand’s Koh Phangan; motive under investigation

An Israeli citizen was murdered Wednesday evening on the Thai island of Koh Phangan. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances of the killing remain unclear. Among the possibilities being examined is whether the murder was ideologically motivated, though no further details were immediately available.

Koh Phangan ( Photo: MaryTraveller / shutterstock )

The killing comes about two months after an Israeli mother, 62, and her 23-year-old daughter were brutally attacked on the popular island in an incident described as antisemitic.

The attacker allegedly identified the women as Israelis before beating them, leaving both with serious injuries that required hospitalization at a local hospital.

“Out of nowhere he started beating me brutally and bit my ear,” the mother told ynet at the time. “We have injuries all over our bodies, everything is swollen. We went through what felt like an attack, and it was terribly shocking.”

Thai police arrested the suspect, a man carrying a French passport.